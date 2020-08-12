Real Madrid To Offer Kroos Or Isco To Sign Lionel Messi’s Argentina Teammate: Report

Real Madrid are reportedly planning to offer either Toni Kroos or Isco to Juventus as a part of the deal for talented striker Paulo Dybala.

Dybala was linked with a move to the Premier League last summer, while French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were also linked with him. In fact, PSG are still interested in acquiring services of Dybala in the ongoing summer transfer window. Now Real Madrid have shown a keen interest in Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Dybala.

According to Italian media outlet Sports Mediaset, Dybala is in negotiations with Juventus over a new contract amid interest from PSG. It is understood that Dybala and Juventus are in talks over a new deal worth $14 million-a-year as his current contract with the club is due to expire in June 2022. Real Madrid have now joined PSG in the race to sign Dybala, who scored 17 goals in 46 competitive appearances for Juventus in the 2019-20 season.

The report has revealed that Real Madrid have contacted Juventus with a potential offer of $117 million. The Italian side is yet to respond to the offer as it is currently planning their transfer strategy under newly-appointed boss Andrea Pirlo.

Real Madrid will ask Juventus to choose between Kross, who is valued at $58 million, and $70 million midfielder Isco as a part of the deal for Dybala.

Juventus sacked Maurizio Sarri Saturday, Aug. 8, after their Champions League exit, and Pirlo, who had been appointed as head coach of the Under-23 side last week, was made the in-charge of the first-team squad. The Serie A champions are not willing to part ways with Dybala, who they are considering as the face of the club in near future, as the club aims at strengthening the team for the new campaign.