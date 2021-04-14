Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez injured

ANKARA

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez suffered a cruciate ligament injury in his knee, the Spanish football powerhouse said on Sunday.

In a statement, Real Madrid said “he has been diagnosed with a sprain to the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.”

The 29-year-old’s return is now uncertain.

This season, Vazquez scored two goals and made eight assists in 34 appearances for Real Madrid.

Vazquez has helped Real Madrid win three UEFA Champions League titles in a row (2016, 2017 and 2018). He was also the Spanish champion in 2017 and 2020.

Meanwhile, football data website Transfermarkt said that Real Madrid regulars – Spanish captain Sergio Ramos and Belgian winger Eden Hazard – still have injury problems.

Moreover, the team’s French central defender Raphael Varane contracted the coronavirus this week.​​​​​​​