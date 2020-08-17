Real Madrid’s 23-Year-Old Forward Eyed By Lazio And Valencia

There are still several players of Real Madrid that may not see heavy minutes on the field but are still considered elite players of the game. One of these includes forward Borja Mayoral as Lazio and Valencia have gained interest for the 23-year-old

The striker was loaned to Levante where he suited up for 69 appearances and scored 14 times to go along with four assists. Playing as a center forward, Mayoral displays the offensive ability to stay aggressive on the field and take advantage of scoring opportunities for his team. In the recent 2019-2020 La Liga season, he was a key player for Levante as he started in 24 games. To add to this, he also had eight goals and two assists during that latest stretch.

Clubs such as Lazio have been reported to be eying someone like Mayoral’s caliber to suit up for the team. But the recent 15 million Euro signing of striker Verdat Muriqi, it is speculated that Mayoral may no longer be their immediate preference, per Fansided’s The Real Champs. While he’s still a possible prospect for the club, other teams such as Valencia are also heavily linked to the former Champions League winner.

With Valencia selling Ferran Torres to Manchester City, having a formidable striker in Mayoral can fill up the spot well on the field. With the manner of how Mayoral likes to play long balls, coupled with his strength to finish makes him a strong asset for a team like Valencia to have. In addition to this, he’s had a career average of 1.4 shots per game to go along with an 80.3% pass completion rate.

The services of Mayoral are estimated at around 15 million Euros and would benefit Real Madrid greatly if a deal is finalized. With the current global pandemic affecting the financial landscape of all the teams, resources like 15 million Euros is something that will help the club. With the squad already stacked with star strikers, unloading Mayoral for financial incentives may assist the team in the long run.

The consistent performance of Zinedine Zidane’s players helped the football icon notch his 11th trophy for the club. With several teams gaining interest for Mayoral, it will be interesting to see how Real Madrid takes advantage of this situation to further improve their roster in order to win more championships in the near future.