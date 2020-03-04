Real Madrid’s Hazard to take ankle operation

MADRID, March 2 (Xinhua) — Real Madrid’s Belgian international winger Eden Hazard will fly to Dallas later this week for an operation to cure the broken ankle he suffered on February 22nd in his side’s game away to Levante.

According to the Spanish press, Hazard will have the operation in the Carrell Clinic in the city.

The time the winger will be out of action will be determined during the operation, but Hazard’s aim is to be fit before the end of the current season so he can play for Belgium in this summer’s European Championship and in a best-case scenario he is unlikely to be fit before the start of May.

He suffered the injury in just his second game back after a three month lay-off for a separate ankle injury he suffered in November. Enditem