Real Madrid’s Nacho Fernandez tells club to be ‘alert’ to Kylian Mbappe transfer hints

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a Real Madrid transfer – and their defender, Nacho Fernandez, believes they must remain “alert” to any hints from the Frenchman

Real Madrid have been urged to be ‘alert’ to Kylian Mbappe transfer hints – by one of their own players.

Mbappe has been vocal of his admiration of Los Blancos, especially manager and fellow Frenchman Zinedine Zidane.

The forward has been linked with a move away from Paris Saint-Germain with the Bernabeu club considered his most likely destination.

And 21-year-old defender Nacho Fernandez has told his club to take notice of Mbappe’s statements in support of the club and ensure they are ready to pounce.

Speaking after Real Madrid’s 3-1 win over Unionistas de Salamanca in the Copa del Rey, Nacho said: “If he’s sending us signs, we have to be alert to receiving them.”

Mbappe admitted this week that Zidane was his first “idol” growing up as a football fan.

That admiration has been reciprocated, with Zidane saying last November that he had loved the 21-year-old as a player for a “long time”.

Despite being linked with an exit, Mbappe this week insisted he remains happy at PSG amid reports he has turned down new contract offers.

“Everyone talks about it – when I was young I talked about it too. But now I’m a player and I know it’s not the moment,” Mbappe, speaking at the launch of his charity ‘Inspired by Kylian Mbappe (IBKM),’ told BBC Sport .

“We are in January – it’s the money time of the season. Imagine I answer your question and say something. Everybody will talk about it and it’s not good for PSG.

“Now I’m with PSG and I’m 100 per cent with the club. I want to help the club grow this season, to win a lot of titles, so for me it’s not good to talk about [my future].

“I think about the club because the club helped me. I came here at 18. I was a talent but I was not a superstar. Now I’m a superstar, thanks to PSG and the French national team.

“I have to stay calm and stay focused on PSG. After that, at the end of the season, we will see. But now I’m focused on my game.”