Real Madrid’s Paul Pogba transfer plans explained as Man Utd have ‘no-brainer’ option

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is still wanted by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane

Manchester United will extend Paul Pogba’s contract before looking to offload him, it’s claimed.

The France international has failed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since signing from Juventus in 2016.

And, to make matters worse, he’s been injured for the majority of this current campaign.

La Liga giants Real Madrid were desperate to secure his services in the summer.

But United refused to do business and the wantaway midfielder remained on the books.

According to Sky Sports transfer expert Kaveh Solhekol, the Red Devils will change their tune in the next few months.

However, cash conscious chief executive Ed Woodward will look to trigger a contract extension in Pogba’s contract so the value of his prized asset is protected.

“Madrid will go back in for Pogba this summer by which time he will have only a year left on his Old Trafford contract, although United have the no-brainer option of extending it by another 12 months,” Solhekol explained.

“He will be 27 next month and there is no indication he would be willing to sign a new Old Trafford contract.

“That is why it makes sense for United to sell Pogba this summer.

“He will be 27, he will effectively have two years left on his contract and he will be a World Cup winner who should be starring for France in the Euros.”

Pogba’s agent – Mino Raiola – hinted earlier this season that his client is happy for now.

But he suggested a move to Real, especially if Zinedine Zidane remains in charge, is inevitable at some point.

“Paul wants to be successful and happy and wants to win prizes and he would love to do that with Manchester United,” Raiola told The Telegraph.

“Okay, there was big interest from Real Madrid and Manchester didn’t let him go.

“We didn’t make a fuss about it and he didn’t make a fuss about it because I work in accordance with the player.

“You know other players can bring things to extreme but Paul doesn’t like that. So you work differently.

“There was an interest from Real Madrid but they didn’t let him go and I’m sorry, because I think that Paul being French then Zidane is an important factor in French football history.”