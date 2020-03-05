Real Sociedad book place in Copa del Rey final

MADRID, March 4 (Xinhua) — Real Sociedad became the first club to book their place in the final of the Spanish Copa del Rey knockout competition for the first time in 32 years after a 1-0 win away to second division Mirandes on Wednesday night.

Mikel Oyarzabal’s first half penalty gave the side from San Sebastian a win on the night and made good their 2-1 win from the first leg to give them a 3-1 triumph on aggregate.

There was little two choose between the two sides in the first half, with neither team allowing the other space in midfield. The best chance was for Real Sociedad, who saw Adnan Janujaz’s effort at the far post sliced wide.

The visitors took the lead five minutes before halftime when Mikhael Malsa handled Zaldua’s cross inside the area. The Mirandes mdfielder didn’t dispute the decision and Oyarzabal kept his calm to send Limones the wrong way from the penalty spot.

The second half saw Mirandes thrw all they had at the visitors’ penalty area, but the Real Sociedad central defensive pairing of Aritz Elustondo and Robin le Normand won nearly all of the balls that were crossed into their area.

Although Real Sociedad keeper Alex Remiro didn’t have to make a difficult save, the Mirandes fans thanked their players for a cup run which has seen them knock top-flight sides Celta Vigo, Sevilla and Villarreal out of competition.

Real Sociedad meanwhile will face Granada or Athletic Club Bilbao in the final, with the second finalist to be decided in Granada’s Los Carmines Stadium where Athletic Club defend a 1-0 first leg lead on Thursday night.