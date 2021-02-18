Real Sociedad, Granada, Villarreal prepare for Europa League return

MADRID, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Three Spanish sides are in Europa League action on Thursday night as they look for a place in the last 16 of the tournament.

Restrictions on flights from the UK into Spain mean that Real Sociedad have had to transfer the home leg of their tie against Manchester United to Juventus’ stadium in Turin, which in theory is an advantage for the English side as United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted when speaking to the press.

Manchester United travel after a 1-1 draw away to West Brom at the weekend just about ended their Premier League title hopes, while Real Sociedad have returned to form at the right time with two wins in their last two games.

Granada have a difficult rival in Napoli, who finished atop Real Sociedad’s qualifying group and claimed a morale boosting win in Serie A over Juventus at the weekend.

Granada lost narrowly at home to Atletico Madrid and go into the game without strikers Luis Suarez and Roberto Soldado through injury.

Villarreal need to put a domestic crisis of six league games without a win behind them when they travel to face Red Bull Salzburg in their first leg match.

The two teams have met before in this competition, with each claiming two victories, although Villarreal beat the Austrian side both home and away at this stage of the competition in the 2014-15 season.

Villarreal will need striker Gerard Moreno to be in his best shape, although Paco Alcacer has been the in-form striker in Europe with four goals in just 36 minutes of action this season. Enditem