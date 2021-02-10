Real Sociedad shift Europa League tie against Manchester United to Turin due to COVID rules

MADRID, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Real Sociedad confirmed on Tuesday that their Europa League tie against Manchester United on February 18 will be played in the Juventus Stadium in Turin rather than at their home ground, the Reale Arena in San Sebastian.

The club announced they have been given permission by the Italian government to play the game in Turin.

The reason Real Sociedad can’t play the first leg of their last-32 tie at home is the continued Spanish government ban on flights from the UK in an attempt to stop the arrival of new cases of COVID-19. The ban was originally in place until February 16, but was extended by the government until March 2 on Tuesday.

“With the agreements with UEFA and Juventus, now we have obtained the permission of the Italian government, the game against Manchester United will be played in the Juventus Stadium in Turin,” confirmed the club.

Real Sociedad are not the only La Liga club to be in such a situation with Atletico Madrid still to announce where they will play their Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea, which is due to be played in Madrid on February 23. Enditem