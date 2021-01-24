Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose joins Wolves on loan

MADRID, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Spanish La Liga side Real Sociedad on Saturday confirmed the loan of striker Willian Jose to Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The deal sees the 29-year-old join Wolves on loan until the end of the season with the English club then having the option to make the move permanent.

The Brazilian born forward joined Real Sociedad from Las Palmas in 2017 and has scored 58 goals in a total of 156 appearances in all competitions. He will help to cover the loss of Raul Jimenez at Wolves, with the Mexican likely to miss all of the season after fracturing his skull in an accidental clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz in November.

Real Sociedad, who currently sits in sixth place in La Liga, is thought to be close to signing Sevilla forward Carlos Fernandez as Jose’s replacement. Enditem