Reality TV star Alfie Best has £100k Audi seized after being caught speeding at 130mph in France

A REALITY star was left smarting after his £100,000 Audi was seized when cops caught him doing 130 mph on the motorway.

Alfie Best, 23, whose dad, mobile home park tycoon Alfie Best Sr is one of the UK’s richest men, said he “just wasn’t thinking” when cops caught him speeding in France.

The 23-year-old, who appeared on ITV’s Absolutely Ascot, was pulled over by French cops near Dijon and handed a £680 fine as well as a six-month driving ban.

The Sunday Mirror revealed Best’s flash car was also seized and taken to the pound.

He then had to fork out an eye watering £4,500 on taxis for a 440 mile trip halfway across France.

He said: “I wish I hadn’t done it now, I wasn’t thinking,” adding French cops “don’t play games” when it comes to speeding.

Bets and two pals had to extend their trip to the Riviera in order to pick up the £100,000 motor, after it had been impounded for a week.

Best concluded: “I won’t be speeding any more, it can cause you a lot of grief.”

The reality star is the son of Alfie Best sr, who is the 382nd richest person in the UK.

Mr Best presides is the owner of the Wyldecrest Parks empire, Europe’s largest residential mobile home park operator.