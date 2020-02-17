Reason why Australia Post delivery drivers leave collection cards instead of knocking on your door

A former Australia Post contractor has revealed why delivery drivers often leave collection cards instead of trying to drop off packages.

The former contractor delivered parcels in Bendigo, northwest of Melbourne, and was paid just $1.50 per parcel – an average of $105 per 11-hour shift.

Speaking to Yahoo News, he said the reason why he didn’t wait around to drop off packages was because he simply did not have enough time.

‘Each contractor gets on average 70 parcels to deliver per day, and must be completed by about 3.30pm to 4pm to be able to get the carded parcels to the post office in time,’ he told the publication.

‘This is why they don’t wait or knock more than once. They don’t have time and will be paid either way.’

In order to complete his daily deliveries on time, the contractor claimed he was actively encouraged by Australia Post to knock and run.

‘You are told (by Australia Post) to knock once, and immediately after, start writing the card or place the parcel under the mat and take a picture, this is to save time,’ he told Yahoo News.

The former worker explained that he began work at 5am, at which time he would sort parcels with other delivery workers.

At 7.30am to 8am, he would hit the road and begin delivering across Bendigo.

Since he was paid per delivered parcel, the contractor was not paid for the two to three hours he spent sorting the packages in the morning.

Collection cards allow recipients to collect their parcels from the post office after 4pm, so contractors have to complete all of his deliveries before then.

On his rate, he made an average of $9.50 per hour on an 11-hour shift – well below the Australian minimum wage of $19.49 per hour.

While contractors are paid $1.50 per parcel, corporate Australia Post workers are paid by the hour, meaning they do not have the same pressure to deliver as many parcels and collection cards as possible.

A Change.org petition has ordered Australia Post to stop hiring contractors to stop workers from being exploited and to get better post service for customers.

‘One million or more Australians every year are disgusted that despite paying for parcels to be delivered to their homes, Australia Post and contract delivery staff fail them,’ the petition read.

‘For 20-years I had parcels delivered to my front door until the delivery was outsourced to a shonky service who underpays their staff.

‘For the last 8-years, I have had to driver 10 km to pick up parcels from the closest Australia Post office.’

The Communications Union (CEPU) said Australia Post should immediately abandon its contracting model.

‘Contractors who are paid per parcel are under a lot of pressure to deliver, or attempt to deliver more in order to earn a living wage,’ a CEPU spokesperson told Daily Mail Australia.

‘We condemn the contracting model which not only undermines the pay and job security of our members, but the customer’s overall experience with Australia Post.

‘We encourage anyone in this situation to contact the union, the CEPU, to become organised and bargain for a better deal with their employer.’

An Australia Post spokeswoman said: ‘Our agreements with our delivery contractors require them to follow our delivery policies and procedures, which includes attempting delivery by knocking at the door three times and calling out, where it’s possible and safe to do so before leaving a card or safe-dropping a parcel.

‘We also undertake a range of compliance activities to check our contractors are meeting their obligations and complying with workplace laws, including paying their people appropriately.’