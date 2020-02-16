Rebecca Judd is forced to defend her skinny physique

Rebecca Judd has been criticised for her slender figure in the past.

And the 36-year-old footy WAG hit back at body shamers once again on Monday, after the topic of her weight was brought up on KIIS FM’s 3pm Pick-Up.

Rebecca’s co-host Monty Dimond said: ‘Do you know, the most-asked question about you when people know I work with you? It’s literally, “Does she eat?”‘

While listeners no doubt cringed at Monty’s revelation, Rebecca took it in her stride, responding simply: ‘I know.’

Putting the rumours to rest, Monty added: ‘Yes, she eats! She’s a pig!’

Rebecca then swiftly changed the topic, which is perhaps unsurprising given the scrutiny she has faced over her skinny physique.

Rebecca admitted last year that she had been forced to delete her Facebook and Twitter accounts due to ‘skinny shamers’.

‘Scrutiny of my body has been going on my entire life,’ she told Sunday Life.

‘I’m good at blocking and deleting. I used to leave [negative comments]up there and it would fester and fans would weigh in.’

The wife of AFL great Chris Judd hasn’t been afraid to hit back at her critics in previous interviews.

In 2016, she accused trolls of characterising thinness as a disease rather than a normal body shape.

‘Thin used to be a body type. Like a normal body type. Now it’s almost seen as an illness,’ she told Mamamia.