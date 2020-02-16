Rebecca Judd shows off her skinny legs as Nadia Bartel shows Jimmy what he’s missing at yacht party

Rebecca Judd certainly knows how to throw a party.

Just months after her ‘Juddchella’ housewarming bash, the 37-year-old footy WAG spent Saturday partying on a yacht in Melbourne to celebrate her activewear brand, Jaggad.

Rebecca and her husband, Chris Judd, invited a slew of famous guests, including socialites Nadia Bartel and Jessie Murphy, radio producer Jack Charles and fashion designer Lana Wilkinson.

Rebecca showed off her skinny legs in a metallic lilac mini dress by Eliya The Label.

The futuristic frock featured a structured sweetheart neckline, panel detailing and sheer inserts around the waist.

She completed her glamorous look with silver stilettos, a silver handbag and a pair of sunglasses which hung from a beaded chain around her neck.

The mother-of-four wore her chestnut hair in a half-up-half-down style and sported a deep golden tan.

Meanwhile, retired AFL star Chris looked dapper as usual, donning a white button-up shirt, salmon trousers, a fedora hat and aviator sunglasses.

At one point during the party, Rebecca was seen posing for photos with Jaggad’s co-founder and creative director, Michelle Greene.

The pair balanced on the front of the yacht while striking a series of playful poses.

Meanwhile, mother-of-two Nadia Bartel paraded her slender legs in high-rise Dion Lee shorts and a ribbed crop top.

The fashion designer accessorised with a pair of strappy white heels, a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag and gold hoop earrings.

She separated from her husband, retired Geelong Cats star Jimmy Bartel, last year.

Looking primped to perfection, Nadia wore a full face of makeup and styled her sandy blonde hair in tousled waves.

Throughout the day, she was spotted chatting to Nova FM radio announcer Jack Charles, whom she is close friends with.

The pair have been pictured together at social events in recent months and regularly interact on social media.

Jack documented the yacht party on Instagram, and even shared a video of Nadia swigging from a hip flask.

Elsewhere, Jessie Murphy turned heads in a striking pair of lilac flared trousers.

The wife of Carlton player Marc Murphy completed her look with a square necked white crop top, a beaded handbag and white sunglasses.

The mother-of-one wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail and enhanced her pout with a slick of pink lipstick.

Rebecca and the Jaggad team went all out when it came to decorating the yacht for the event, which was co-hosted by Strongbow cider.

The vessel was festooned with pink and white flowers, glittery pool toys and a pink flag emblazoned with the Jaggad logo.

Guests were treated to free-flowing sparkling wine, custom cocktails decorated with branded stirring sticks, and a live DJ.