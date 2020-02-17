Rebekah Vardy was hospitalised over Coleen Rooney row

Rebekah Vardy broke down in tears as she discussed the impact of her feud with Coleen Rooney on Thursday’s Loose Women.

In October last year, the reality TV star, 37, was explosively accused by Coleen, 33, of leaking stories about her to the media – a claim she fiercely denies – leading to a WAG war which captivated the nation.

Speaking in her first TV interview since the scandal, Rebekah, who was joined by her six-week-old daughter Olivia Grace, revealed she was hospitalised three times as a result of the trolling she received, comparing the row to ‘being abused by my step dad.’

Late last year, it was revealed by sources close to the media personality that leading law firm Kingsley Napley had sent Coleen a letter on her behalf demanding she provided them with evidence so that she could complete her investigation.

The former I’m A Celeb star – who was seven months pregnant at the time – called in a forensic team to analyse her Instagram account and identify the mole who sold fake stories to the publication from Coleen’s social media profile.

Reflecting on the drama, the mother-of-five – who is married to Leicester City footballer Jamie, 33 – spoke about the backlash and subsequent trolling, and its effect on her physical and mental health.

Rebekah shared: ‘It just kind of escalated and it was not great. The trolling was the worst part for me.

‘I have been trolled before and I do get it all the time but it kind of escalated. This was a whole new level…

‘I had people messaging me saying nasty stuff, one in particular, “You fat ugly rat. I genuinely hope you and your baby rot.” I think people just don’t realise when they’re saying stuff how it affects you.

‘It was the worst thing I’ve been through since being abused by my step dad’, she boldly added.

Becky previously confessed the harrowing sexual abuse she endured from the age of 13 until she left home at 16 drove a wedge between her and her family. She also attempted to overdose aged 14.

Revealing she was sent to hospital three times while carrying baby Olivia, the model added: ‘I was struck with serious anxiety attacks and ended up in hospital three times. I ended up with kidney stones.

‘I had severe anxiety, I felt like I couldn’t go out without people just looking at me and questioning, “Did she do it? Did she not do it?” No one would ever say anything to your face and that’s the whole thing with trolling. They won’t say it to your face.’

The trolling also had a negative influence on sportsman Jamie, and her eldest child, Megan, 13, explaining: ‘Jamie really struggled seeing me upset and down. It was a hard time.

‘Megan found it really difficult. There are people finding out what her Instagram account was and sending her horrible messages.’

Rebekah insisted she’s being candid about her experience in a bid to help others who may have gone through similar situations.

She said: ‘I think if you go through something like that and you don’t try and highlight it that you let them win.

‘I went to the police and several arrests were made. You just can’t let them win. The more we highlight it and say it is really serious, the more chance we can do something about it.’

In December, the couple – who share daughter Sofia, five, and Finley, three – welcomed their third child together, baby girl Olivia Girl.

Following the interview Coleen’s representative tweeted a statement, saying: ‘Coleen has nothing to add to what she has already said.

‘She remains confident in the legal process and sees no reason to take the numerous opportunities that have been offered to engage in further public debate on this matter.’

On shifting her focus to becoming a mother again, the brunette enthused: ‘It’s a new year, 2020, time to focus on exciting things happening, family, a new baby.’

Rebekah – who also has Megan and son Taylor, nine, from a previous relationship – beamed as she brought her newborn on air, but insisted she won’t have anymore children.

‘It’s really tough, I underestimated it’, she said. ‘Having another child. I found it really tough adjusting.

‘Jamie has been amazing. He comes home and gives her a bath. He’s been my rock. No more babies, that’s it! 100%.’