Rebel Wilson Flaunts Weight Loss In Yellow Dress On Instagram

Actress Rebel Wilson sent fans into a frenzy after posting an Instagram photo amid her weight loss journey.

Earlier this year, the “Pitch Perfect” star revealed that she would make 2020 her “year of health.” As a result, the 40-year-old has been sharing photos on Instagram to update fans on her progress.

However, Wilson’s post on Saturday had fans praising the star after she shared several photos on her Instagram page and IG Story of herself in full glam while wearing a belted yellow Wayne Cooper dress. “Hottest day of the year,” she wrote in the caption.

Wilson’s personal trainer Jono Castano previously told Yahoo! Lifestyle that the star, who is determined to weigh 165 lbs by the end of the year, has been focusing on nutrition and exercise throughout her weight loss journey.

“You can’t out-train a poor diet, and you can’t let the weekend derail your fitness goals. It’s a key mistake that a lot of people make. They get to the weekend, and everything goes down the drain, and then basically Monday to Friday, all the hard work that they did is gone,” Castano explained.

“I’m all about balance, so with me, if you’re going to have one drink, whatever it is, a chocolate, that’s totally fine as long as it fits into your calorie count.”

Castano credits Wilson’s weight loss success to the actress’ dedication to her workout routine, rather than trying to lose a large amount of weight in a short time.

“If someone comes in [wanting a transformation], the first thing is, we need to really understand where they’re at. So, what I mean by that, is we need to find out their weight, body fat, muscle mass,” he said.

“Because what tends to happen as well is that a lot of people weigh themselves and they don’t understand why they’re not losing weight, because they’re putting on muscle, and then they’re looking better.”

He added, “So, then that’s why I love to give them that kind of structure, and we take before photos, and every week we add to the photos, so we understand what’s happening and where we’re getting results.”

Last month, Wilson shared with her Insta followers that she had big goals for the rest of 2020. “I’ll be honest with you guys – with my ‘Year of Health’ mission I’m trying to get to 75kg’s and career wise am trying to get one of my movies into production before the end of the year! Both of these things are requiring a daily effort and there’s constant set backs – but I’m working hard,” she wrote.