Rebels launch counter-offensive in Syria’s Idlib

DAMASCUS, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — The al-Qaida-linked Nusra Front launched a massive offensive on government positions in the northwestern province of Idlib on Thursday, according to state news agency SANA.

The intensive offensive was launched by the Nurse Front in large numbers on government forces’ positions in the southern countryside of Idlib.

The militants used assorted types of weapons, booby-trapped vehicles and advanced under heavy firepower to several points, which led the Syrian troops to redeploy.

The army units managed to absorb the attack and the intensive battles with the Nurse Front are still ongoing along the frontlines.

The Syrian army has made notable progress in recent weeks in the battles against the rebels in Idlib, capturing several areas in the quest to liberate the road linking Hama province with Aleppo in the north.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said recently that the battle against terrorism in Idlib province is a priority to the Syrian government.

Idlib has emerged as the main destination of the rebel groups, which have evacuated several positions across Syria after surrendering to the Syrian army.

That province is now considered as the last major rebel bastion in Syria.

Certain parts of Idlib are included in a de-escalation zones’ deal brokered by Russia and Turkey, which backs the rebels.

However, such deals exclude the ultra-radical rebels who are affiliated with the al-Qaida and branded as terrorist groups by the UN.