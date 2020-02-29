Received by Macron, Asia Bibi thanks him for his “welcome” and his “warmth”

She had asked for it herself. Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi, sentenced to death for blasphemy in 2010 and acquitted eight years later, was received Friday by Emmanuel Macron whom she thanked for her “welcome” and her “warmth”.

“I was so moved, so happy to meet Mr. President,” she said, saying she was “happy” after the meeting with the head of state. “I never imagined that one day I would receive so much affection, such a welcome, such warmth”, continued in Urdu Asia Bibi, assuring: “I had the impression of being at home” .

Currently in Paris to present his testimony book “Finally free! “Asia Bibi said on RTL on Monday that living in France was her” desire “. The presidency then stated that “France is ready to welcome Madame Asia Bibi and her family to France if that is their wish”.

“I have to think about my children, about my health”

Asked this Friday to find out if she had already filed her asylum request with the French Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons (Ofpra), Asia Bibi replied: “I was left with this possibility, but I think that i ‘need to take a little time because I am in pain’. “I have received the invitation, the welcome from your president and the French Republic and I am extremely honored, but for the moment I have to think about my children and my health,” she added. . In addition, she was made an honorary citizen of the city of Paris on Tuesday by Anne Hidalgo.

Asia Bibi was sentenced to death for “blasphemy” in 2010 following an argument with Muslim village women over a glass of water, which she allegedly drank from a well prohibited to non-Muslims. Blasphemy is an inflammatory subject in Pakistan, where simple accusations are sometimes enough to lead to murderous lynchings.