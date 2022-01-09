Recent events in Kazakhstan have brought back’memories of situations that should have been avoided,’ according to the EU.

According to Josep Borrell, the Central Asian nation’s rights and civilian security must be guaranteed.

External military assistance to Kazakhstan evokes “memories of situations to be avoided,” according to the European Union’s foreign policy chief.

Josep Borrell said on Twitter that the EU’s “great concern” about events in Kazakhstan, where people have been protesting against rising fuel prices, is that civilians’ rights and security must be guaranteed.

“The EU stands ready to assist in the resolution of this crisis,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a Russia-led military alliance, dispatched peacekeeping troops to Kazakhstan, where nationwide protests over high fuel prices have resulted in a state of emergency and the resignation of the government.

On January 1, protests began in western Kazakhstan.

2 over an increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices, which spread to other parts of the country before reaching the entire country.

To ensure public safety, a state of emergency has been declared in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s commercial capital, and the oil-rich Mangystau region.

The resignation of the government was approved by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday.

He also asked the CSTO for assistance, which agreed to send an unspecified number of peacekeepers from Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Russian Air Force planes carried the peacekeeping forces.