Record-breaking James Bond gold coin worth £7,000 released by Royal Mint

Measuring a massive 18cm, the £7,000 coin is the largest ever produced in the Mint’s 1,100-year history and has a James Bond theme ahead of the latest film’s release

The Royal Mint has released a record-breaking gold coin that weighs seven kilos and is engraved with a vintage James Bond Aston Martin.

Measuring a massive 18cm, the £7,000 coin is the largest ever produced in the Mint’s 1,100-year history.

It was released as part of a promotion for the 25th James Bond film, No Time To Die.

The one-of-a-kind coin features an engraving of an Aston Martin DB5 with its famous BMT 216A number plate, surrounded by a gun barrel.

It includes a smaller two-kilo gold coin with a denomination of £2,000, which has a recommended retail price of £129,990.

The world’s first James Bond precious metal bars, which are available in gold and silver, are also included in the new collection.

They feature all 25 Bond film titles and will be available to purchase from mid-March.

Laura Clancy, who designed the seven-kilo coin, said: “When the opportunity to design a Bond coin came along, I had to take on the challenge. I’ve found it an incredible privilege – my career high to date and my most successful project.”

As well as the larger coins, the Bond collection also features three additional designs in gold and silver which, when placed together, reveal the famous 007 motif.

The first coin from the series has the profile of the classic Bond car, the Aston Martin DB5.

Two remaining coins feature the submarine car from The Spy Who Loved Me and James Bond’s iconic jacket and bow tie.

The cheapest coin from the collection, which has a face value of £5 and is made from cupronickel, has a retail price of £13.

No Time To Die, which features Daniel Craig in his final outing as the secret agent, will be in cinemas in the UK from April 2 this year.