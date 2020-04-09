Record one-day deaths from coronavirus in the UK with over 900 deaths

In the last 24 hours, the UK has recorded its highest death toll from the coronavirus to date, with a total of 936. That shoots up the number of deaths since the outbreak began until 7172. The highest number of deaths was recorded in England (6,483), followed by Scotland (366), Wales (245) and Northern Ireland (78). Official data reveals that the youngest victim was 22 years old, the oldest 103, and 46 of the patients had no known underlying health conditions.

This increase in the number of deaths reaches 16 days of population confinement, and although Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said that three weeks after the quarantine order, that is, next Monday, a review would be made to To assess whether some of the rules could be relaxed, the Government has shown that this possibility at the moment seems to be ruled out. Johnson remains in the ICU of a London hospital after his health worsened last Monday because of the Covid-19 that had been detected.

Health Secretary Edward Argar said this morning on a BBC program that “he does not know when the closure restrictions imposed by the authorities will be lifted, especially since we have not yet reached the peak of the outbreak.” “We need to start seeing the numbers go down,” he added, which would be proof that the containment measures are working. But “we are not there yet and I don’t know exactly when we will be there,” he added.

Wales, for its part, announced that the measures will remain in force after Easter, according to Julie James, the Minister of Housing and Local Government, who noted that “almost two and a half weeks have passed since we asked people to stay home to work from there whenever they could ”and“ we have taken these measures because working together we can stop the spread of this virus ”.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan confirmed that among the victims in the British capital there are 14 public transport network workers, including nine bus drivers. .