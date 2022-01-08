Records show that an extinguisher was missing from a Fairmount rowhouse apartment where 12 people died in a fire.

According to records, the Fairmount rowhouse apartment where 12 people died in a fire lacked an extinguisher.

According to inspection records obtained by The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Philadelphia apartment where 12 people died in a fire early Wednesday did not have a fire extinguisher.

The Philadelphia Housing Authority operated the three-story rowhouse, which was split into two apartments and had one fire extinguisher in a shared entryway on the first floor.

However, there were none in the four-bedroom upper apartment in Fairmount where 14 people shared a lease and where heavy flames killed a dozen members of the same family.

According to city and PHA officials, neither the city’s building codes nor PHA policy require a fire extinguisher, sprinklers, fire escapes, or hardwired, tamperproof smoke detectors in rental units of that size.

However, the new information, which was discovered in reports prepared by housing agency inspectors last spring, raises new questions about how the fire spread so quickly that only two people were able to flee the apartment.

It’s still unclear whether any of the six smoke detectors in the unit that caught fire were working; fire officials said at least four were not.

There was no fire escape in the structure.

An interactive exploration of what we know about the devastating Fairmount fire.

“There are serious concerns about this house’s fire escapability,” said Andrew R Duffy, a personal injury attorney with the Saltz, Mongeluzzi, andamp; Bendesky firm who has worked on high-profile fire cases.

According to a housing authority spokesperson, the agency followed the city’s fire code and is legally prohibited from limiting the number of relatives who live together.

“The quality of the unit was not in question, [and]the safety of the unit was not in question,” Kelvin Jeremiah, CEO of the federally funded public housing authority, said Thursday, adding that the agency is reviewing the case to evaluate its safety practices.

Local and federal investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire, which is one of the deadliest in the country in decades.

According to police records obtained by The Inquirer, a 5-year-old who lived in the apartment and escaped told first responders that he had accidentally set a Christmas tree on fire while playing with a lighter before sunrise.