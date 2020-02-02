Recovered coronavirus patients still need to strengthen protection: doctor

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) — Cured patients are still at risk of reinfection with the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and should strengthen protection, a Chinese respiratory doctor said Friday.

“Usually, certain antibodies will be produced after a virus infection, which will have a protective effect on the human body. However, some antibodies may not last that long,” said Zhan Qingyuan, a doctor with the China-Japan Friendship Hospital, at the daily press conference held by the National Health Commission (NHC).

A total of 171 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery by the end of Thursday, according to the NHC.

Zhan called on recovered patients to strengthen rehabilitation training, suggesting doing light exercises at home to begin with.

“We should also pay attention to psychological counseling and rehabilitation, because some patients may suffer from depression after the illness. If necessary, we suggest visiting a psychological clinic,” Zhan added.