Recovered COVID-19 patient tests positive again in Hubei

A woman in central China’s Hubei Province has again tested positive for COVID-19, months after her recovery from the disease, local authorities said on Wednesday.

The 68-year-old retiree, in the city of Jingzhou, was admitted to hospital after falling ill on Aug. 9 and a following COVID-19 nucleic acid test showed a positive result, said the Jingzhou COVID-19 epidemic control and prevention headquarters.

She was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 on Feb. 8, but has been recovering for months, said the headquarters, adding that this is not a new COVID-19 case.

The woman is again being treated in isolation, and all her contacts have tested negative for COVID-19. Her home and activity areas have been thoroughly disinfected.