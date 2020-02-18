Red alert! Met Office issues highest-level warning for ‘life-threatening’ Storm Dennis

The body of a man in his 60s has been found in a river in South Wales, with the region bearing the brunt of the destructive Storm Dennis which is causing devastation all over the country today.

The discovery, which is the third confirmed death from the storm, comes after a month’s worth of rain hit Britain in the space of 48 hours this weekend, with more flood alerts and warnings today than on any other occasion on record.

Police in South Wales have declared a major incident and dispatched emergency services to rescue those battling flash flooding, with Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire following suit.

Today’s death came after the walker fell into the River Tawe, in south Wales, at around 10am, before powerful floods washed his body away. He was eventually found eight miles from where he’d fallen in.

A huge search and rescue operation was also launched in the early hours of the morning to find a missing woman, believed to be in her early 20s, spotted mysteriously walking into the sea in Brighton, Sussex.

Despite hours of frantic searching, which included a Coastguard helicopter, she has still not been found.

A second woman was also swept away by floodwater in Worcestershire but the search has now been called off until tomorrow.

Meanwhile, locals in the Rhondda Valley, South Wales watched aghast as a torrent of thick black sludge cascaded down a hillside, with today’s storm triggering a horrific landslide.

The ‘life-threatening’ Storm Dennis has caused flooding carnage across Britain and prompted the Met Office to issue its highest level warning with heavy rain and fierce winds of up to 91mph.

By 4pm on Sunday there were 254 flood warnings, meaning immediate action is required, and 349 flood alerts warning people to be prepared, covering an area from Scotland’s River Tweed to the rivers of west Cornwall.

These 614 flood alerts and warnings were the most ever recorded in a single day.

The situation was said to be particularly perilous in South Wales, where the Met Office issued a red warning due to heavy rainfall and flooding risk. It is the first red warning issued for rain since 2015.

Gwent Police said that residents of Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, were being advised to evacuate due to the flooding.

One of the worst-hit areas in South Wales was the village of Nantgarw, Rhondda Cynon Taff, near Cardiff, which had seen entire streets left underwater since the early hours of Sunday morning.

Emergency teams including firefighters and volunteers had been evacuating the village’s Oxford Street since around 5am and were still working midday on Sunday.

Assistant Chief Constable Jennifer Gilmer, said: ‘I would like to reassure the public who have been affected that we are doing everything we can, and will continue to work tirelessly until all risks dissipate.

‘I would like to thank all our emergency services and rescue partners for their assistance and professionalism.

‘I have very clear advice for everybody, which is not to panic, and to be sensible, stay well clear of any danger such as streams and rivers, and contact us in an emergency.’

The force have told people in affected areas to stay indoors unless a journey was necessary, avoid waterways, and monitor local and social media for updates.

Ms Gilmer later added she felt her force had done enough to warn the public of the risk of flooding, stating that the subsequent rainfall was ‘worse than people had anticipated’.

She said: ‘When things began to escalate overnight we were very well placed to escalate our response and get to as many people as possible.’

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service received an ‘unprecedented’ 1,300 calls on Sunday alone and had carried out 76 life rescues.

Group manager Paul Mason said the scene his team had faced was the worst he had experienced in his 31-year career.

He said: ‘We started getting calls at 5am.

‘The water was up to the window sills in some instances, so we sent a number of boats and crews down here to assist with our partner agencies, systematically going through each of the houses, knocking on doors, trying to prioritise individuals.

‘This weather is unprecedented. We haven’t seen this, it’s incredible, and it’s right throughout the South Wales Valleys.

‘In my 31 years in the service this is the worst I’ve ever seen. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.’

He said some residents had refused to leave their homes despite being encouraged to but would be monitored for their safety.

Resident Greg Curtis, 68, was rescued by lifeboat from the street around 1pm, said he and his wife were first woken by neighbours banging his home at 4am on Sunday morning, and described the incident as a ‘nightmare’.

He said: ‘The water was about two feet up to my house.

‘It just came really quick. I feel a bit miffed but it is what it is.

‘I’ve lived here for 46 years and we’ve never had anything like this here.

‘When the water comes down I’ll go back and then we’ll get into the insurance part and fight to get whatever.’

Melanie Hughes, 38, was also evacuated by lifeboat with along with her husband and two daughters, said she was awoken by shouting and car alarms in the early hours, and said many of their family’s possessions had been lost.

She said: ‘Everyone’s safe, which is the main thing. We were lucky.

‘But our cars, kitchen, furniture, it’s all gone. It’s going to be a couple of months of hard work now.

‘It was filthy, there was nothing to salvage.’

Katherine Murphy, another evacuated resident, said: ‘Our downstairs is just a total mess. It’s filthy everywhere, it smells, it’s horrible.

‘I went downstairs about 5am because an alarm was going, and I saw there was water coming in downstairs. It was really quick.

‘Outside the cars were under water.’

Chris Davies, director of the Arc Training company in the nearby Treforest industrial estate, said the bottom floor of his business was ‘totally under water’, and said he was concerned whether the incident would be covered by insurance.

He said: ‘My thought now is whether this is covered by insurance, because it’s a natural occurrence.

‘It could mean a loss of business for us. It will take weeks to get back now. By the time you get your insurance claim in, get money back in, buy all new stuff, start trading again, you’re talking thousands.’

The worst scenes were in Pontypridd, South Wales, where the high street was left completely underwater after the River Taff burst its banks.

Ambulances were among several vehicles submerged in water with popular stores, including Costa Coffee and Boots, being blocked by the rising floodwaters.

More than 50 houses were left waist-deep in water and one councillor said was the worst flooding to hit the town since 1979 – before flood defences were installed.

Plaid Cymru councillor Heledd Fychan described as ‘shocking and horrendous’ before adding ‘there is utter devastation.

At Nantgarw, a village near Cardiff. rescuers brought people from their homes in boats, while a helicopter was seen winching someone clear of floodwater at Crickhowell on the river Usk.

Declaring a major incident, South Wales Police said in a statement: ‘The emergency services, jointly with local authority planning departments, local health boards, and organisations such as mountain rescue, Natural Resources Wales and utility companies, are working continuously to ensure the safety and welfare of those affected, minimise damage to infrastructure and property, and minimise disruption.

‘Some communities have been cut-off as a result, but emergency service workers are working tirelessly to put measures in place to ensure the safety of residents.

‘The public can be reassured that everything is being done to ensure their safety and that while obviously under significant demand, emergency services are coping with the pressure placed upon them.’

Severe flood warning were issued for the Scottish Borders and for the River Neath in South Wales, while the River Taff burst its banks and left cars floating in roads with water rising up to invade neighbouring homes.

Homeowners say they received flood alerts at 4am telling them to take immediate action and move to safety.

One mother-of-two said: ‘I was woken up by a phone call and then had a voicemail saying to get to safety. It was really frightening as I’ve never experienced flooding like this before.’

An ambulance was spotted stranded in the water at nearby Nantgarw following a night of heavy downpours, while a high street was also submerged and people had to be rescued.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge that the Government was ‘stepping up its response’ to extreme weather situations.

He said it had put £2.4billion into defences over a six-year spending period, and would allocate £4billion for the next six-year period.

In Carmarthen, west Wales, the RSPCA had to save a flock of sheep who were stranded on farmland.

Jason Finch, RSPCA inspector national water rescue coordinator, said: ‘We’re on full alert status. We’ve responded to more than 50 major incidents in just the past few hours today.’

Natural Resources Wales warned the ‘very high’ river could have ‘significant impact downstream towards Cardiff.’

Gwent Police told residents in Skenfrith, Monmouthshire, to leave their homes due to flooding. Emergency centres are also being set up in a string of towns to provide cover for those affected.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council also set up centres at Merthyr and Aberfan Leisure Centre. Villagers in Tonna near Neath, were evacuated by bus on Sunday morning.

In the 24 hours to 7am, Tredegar in south-eastern Wales received four inches of rain, while the fastest gust recorded in the same period was in Aberdaron where 91 mph was measured at 6pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, a search is also underway for a woman feared to have been swept to her death on Brighton seafront in huge Storm Dennis waves today.

She was seen in the water around 2.45am and despite hours of searching, there was no sign of her with rescuers fearing the worst. An 11-year-old boy was found safe and well in Dundee, Scotland, after going missing last night.

Nearly 30,000 homes in towns and villages across Dorset were left without electricity and heating after torrential rain and howling gales from Storm Dennis knocked out power supplies, while residents were forced to evacuate their homes in parts of the Scottish Borders and in Wales.

The Met Office has issued alerts for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East Sussex and Kent.

Rail services were suspended across South Wales after tracks were submerged by rain, while the line between Derby and Long Eaton was also closed.

Flooding saw the M54 westbound closed at Telford, along with the A616 around Stocksbridge in South Yorkshire and the A52 between Stragglethorpe and Gamston in the East Midlands, Highways England said.

Rhondda MP Chris Bryant set up a crowdfunding page to raise a target of £3,000 for residents affected by flooding in his constituency.

The Labour MP wrote: ‘Seeing the floods devastate our communities is truly heartbreaking.

‘Homes and businesses across the Rhondda have been affected by the winds and rain of Storm Dennis and many families will have lost everything.

‘We’ve been inundated with offers of support and help. At present the emergency services are advising volunteers to stay safe but will require support in the aftermath.’

It comes as two people were killed by Storm Dennis yesterday, an 18-year-old man who got into difficulty in the sea off Kent and another who fell overboard from a fuel tanker near Margate Harbour.

Relief from Storm Dennis is still some distance away, the Met Office’s Mr Dewhurst said, adding that ‘heavy rain and strong winds’ would continue across large parts of the UK today.

‘South Wales will see a lot of rain fall before Dennis moves north later to Scotland and Northern Ireland.’

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence deployed British Army personnel to assist people in West Yorkshire areas badly hit by flooding during last weekend’s Storm Ciara.

Flights have been grounded for safety reasons, with British Airways and easyJet confirming cancellations.

More than 230 easyJet flights in and out of the UK on Saturday were cancelled, while several sporting fixtures were also called off due to the weather.

Two bodies were pulled from rough seas on Saturday, before the worst of the storm hit.

One man was found following a huge search operation off Margate after an early-morning distress call, while another was found at Herne Bay.

Families jetting off on February half-term breaks were left stranded as the 1,200-mile wide ‘bomb cyclone’ battered Britain.

In dozens of towns still reeling from the devastation wrought by last week’s Storm Ciara, the Army was drafted in to bolster flood defences.

But experts warned this weekend’s onslaught would cause further flooding.

Virgin cancelled four long-distance flights from Heathrow to Hong Kong and Boston scheduled for yesterday and today.

Passengers were booked on to other services. Meanwhile, British Airways confirmed 40 short-haul flights to and from Heathrow last night and this evening had been cancelled, with routes to Amsterdam and Glasgow the worst affected.

Under European air passengers’ rights rules, airlines that cancel flights have a duty of care to provide replacement transport, as well as hotels and meals if necessary.

BBC journalist Christian Fraser and his wife Topaz were among the holidaymakers whose travel plans were ruined.

They were due to fly to Gran Canaria yesterday on a £3,500 easyJet package break, but were told the flights were cancelled and given no other information.

‘No one’s helped us and no one seems to know what’s going on,’ Mr Fraser told The Mail on Sunday.

‘We now don’t know whether to try to get to Gran Canaria through our own means. We tried to contact easyJet for help on Friday night but the call centres shut at 8pm.’

Both the A14 Orwell Bridge in Suffolk and the M48 Severn Crossing eastbound between Monmouthshire and South Gloucestershire were shut due to strong winds while drivers were warned that other bridges and roads may be closed.

Network Rail has imposed a 50mph speed limit on trains that will lead to some cancellations.

Emergency crews and a rescue helicopter were yesterday scrambled to Herne Bay in Kent but were unable to save an 18-year-old man who got into difficulties.

Earlier, a coastguard helicopter, a Royal Navy warship and RNLI lifeboats launched a rescue operation after a man fell from the 325ft Maltese fuel tanker, B Gas Margrethe, off Margate at 5.40am.

A body was found after a seven-hour search in what the coastguard described as ‘very rough’ seas.

In Yorkshire’s Calder Valley, which was still recovering from the damage caused last week by Storm Ciara, 75 members of the 4th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland, and another 70 reservists were deployed to help erect barriers and repair flood defences.

John Curtin, the Environment Agency’s executive director of flood and coastal risk management, said he was most concerned about Cumbria, Lancashire and Yorkshire.

‘This storm could be a step up from what we have seen before,’ he added.

‘We had a big storm last weekend, [now we have]saturated catchments, snowmelt and rainfall, so it is the perfect storm.’

The Environment Agency, which issued 34 flood warnings and 246 alerts, said preparations were under way to operate defences, flood storage reservoirs and temporary barriers to protect communities.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: ‘We are fully focused on ensuring that communities are protected and have access to the support and advice they need to stay safe this weekend.’

The Met Office last night confirmed that Storm Dennis was a ‘bomb cyclone’, which means its air pressure has dropped by 24 millibars or more in 24 hours.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: ‘Storm Dennis will bring another very unsettled spell of weather this weekend with a risk of flooding, particularly in parts of England and Wales and also southern Scotland, where snowmelt will add to the flood risk.

‘Following Storm Ciara last weekend and further spells of rain this week, the ground is already saturated in places. Our advice is to keep an eye on the latest forecasts and weather warnings and to follow the safety advice.’

Shocking footage shows the moment a pilot landed his plane sideways at Heathrow airport, after battling fierce winds caused by Storm Dennis.

The clip shows the Etihad Airways jet battling the 91mph wind as it makes its unorthodox landing at Heathrow.

Several planes struggled to land in the UK yesterday, with their pilots buffeted by fierce gales from Storm Dennis.

One video shows a pilot trying and failing to land at Heathrow airport yesterday, as winds of up to 91mph were recorded around the country because of the storm.

Other clips show planes landing at Birmingham Airport, descending slowly as they battle the winds.

It comes as hundreds of flights were cancelled because of the destructive storm.

Several jets wobbled alarmingly in the air above the airport, but they just about managing to avoid a potential calamity and make the landing.

Others bounced on the runway after landing, sure to cause alarm among passengers.

Despite the frightening scenes, the planes were able to land successfully.

The UK is being ravaged by Storm Dennis this weekend, with three people dead and two people missing as a result of the storm.

Around 170 flights had been cancelled by Sunday morning, with the number rising throughout the day.

Close to 60 per cent of flights were disrupted coming in and out of Heathrow, while Gatwick experienced about 30 per cent, according to the travel news service Inrix.

Heathrow suffered a further 26 cancellations and 133 delayed flights today, while Gatwick axed another 16 with 68 disrupted.

Gatwick Airport urged customers to set off from home early to make their flights amid disrupted rail and road routes.

By Jacinta Taylor for the Mail on Sunday

They were warned to brace themselves for another storm but it was still a sight that threatened to break hearts and undermine Yorkshire grit.

Residents in the close-knit village of Mytholmroyd woke yesterday to find soldiers on their streets, the clearest sign that the Calder Valley was due for another devastating flood.

Since 2012, the village has flooded three times – the last only a week ago when torrential rain from Storm Ciara caused the River Calder to swell to a record 16ft.

Some 500 homes and 400 businesses were flooded.

Soldiers on the streets meant that once more, those homes and treasured possessions, potentially even lives, were under threat. Around 100 troops were helping to build temporary metal flood defences ready for Storm Dennis.

Last week’s muddy brown floodwater had overwhelmed the town, prompting anger that a £30 million flood defence scheme was taking too long to complete.

Resident Cynthia Stringer, 68, said: ‘They built the new wall about a foot lower than the old one – that’s never going to work, is it? The water just poured over the top.’

Many people whose homes back on to the river have either temporarily moved out or carried everything they own upstairs and out of harm’s way.

Those who have chosen to stay have stocked up on food and bottled water.

They certainly know the drill. First, there is a warning text message from the Environment Agency, followed by the flood sirens sounding in Mytholmroyd and other communities along the Calder Valley.

Resident Nick Ames, 51, said from his stone cottage: ‘There’s no point in crying about any of this – all you do is just add to the flood level. I think most people here have a ‘keep calm and carry on’ approach.’