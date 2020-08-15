Red Cross Society of China sends supplies to three flood-hit provinces

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — The Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) has sent emergency supplies to Shaanxi, Heilongjiang and Sichuan provinces hit by floods due to torrential rain.

A total of 3,500 family-supply packages, 2,000 blankets and 2,000 jackets have been rushed to the affected areas, according to the RCSC.

A local RCSC branch in Shaanxi Province has deployed rescue volunteers in hazardous areas, including those with mine tailings, to help relocate residents. So far, more than 9,200 locals have been evacuated.

RCSC branches in Sichuan Province have mobilized rescue task forces and volunteer teams to help move victims to safety, evaluate damages and urgently-needed resources, and prepare for post-flood production resumption. Enditem