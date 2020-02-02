Red Dead Online Down: Server Status as Red Dead Redemption 2 stops working again

Red Dead Online is down this evening, with servers status showing as limited for Rockstars online Red Dead Redemption 2 mode.

Red Dead Online appears to be suffering from the second day of server troubles this afternoon on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

On Saturday 1 February, both GTA Online and Red Dead Online went offline, but the big difference with this second day of problems appears to be that ALL Rockstar services are suffering.

At the time of writing, all features for Rockstar Social Club are down with the Rockstar Games Launcher equally impacted.

According to Rockstar’s Support website, the Rockstar Games launcher is having issues with ‘Authentication’, ‘Store’, ‘Cloud Services’ and ‘Downloads’.

Fellow online Rockstar Games’ title, GTA Online(the multiplayer side to GTA 5) is also undergoing a major outage this evening too.

Like GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 players have some bonuses waiting for them this week if they log into the game.

“Red Dead Online players will receive a series of gifts including free access to select roles, special role item giveaways and more, including:

“The Gunslinger’s Cache: Play between January 28th and February 3rd to get a Free Schofield Revolver, a Free Varmint Rifle and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which includes 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo.

“The Bounty Hunter’s Kit: Play between February 4th and February 10th to get a Free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.”

It remains to be seen if these rewards will be extended in light of the two outages that have befallen the game this weekend.

More to follow.