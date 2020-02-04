Red Dead Online Update Time: Weekly and Daily Reset times for updates, challenges

Red Dead Redemption 2 updates for Red Dead Online come thick and fast every week, but knowing when the Daily and Weekly reset takes place is also essential to playing.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most popular games of all time, but Red Dead Online is arguably more popular than the main campaign itself.

We’d certainly wage that more time has been spent playing the online multiplayer mode than the fantastic single-player story of Arthur Morgan.

However, if you’re relatively new to the game – and someone must be every day, since it almost never leaves the UK top fifty video games chart – you might want to know a few of the fundamentals.

And one of the most basic and important details is knowing when the games daily and weekly reset takes place.

This is important not just for ensuring you know when new content is added to the game, but also when you need to complete your daily challenges to ensure you can build up a healthy streak for even better in-game rewards.

So here is everything you need to know about those daily and weekly reset times.

Even if you find yourself busy, it’s recommended that you complete at least one Red Dead Online Daily Challenge every day before the daily reset.

That’s because you can earn a Daily Challenge Streak which grants you extra gold for every daily challenge you complete. The more you do in a row, the bigger your streak grows.

You’ll start earning these bonuses from the point you earn a 7-day streak but you can continue to earn additional Gold up to a potential 28-day streak.

However, you need to complete your daily challenge BEFORE the daily reset takes place.

For those playing in the UK, that’s 6am GMT, but elsewhere it’s 10pm PST and 1am EST.

The weekly reset for Red Dead Online is a much bigger and important update for the game every week.

However, whilst this occurs only once every week, it takes place at the same time of the day as the daily reset times (mentioned above).

So the Red Dead Online weekly reset is 6am GMT every Tuesday.

Unlike the Daily Reset, it will also prompt Rockstar Games to publish a new blog post on their newswire every Tuesday afternoon detailing all the changes.

Typically the weekly reset will make some or all of the following changes to the game:

For more Red Dead Redemption 2 guides, updates and news as it developers, keep checking our Red Dead Redemption 2 hub, or why not follow Daily Star on Facebook and Twitter for regular news.