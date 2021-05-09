Red flag warning raised for U.S. San Francisco Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9 (Xinhua) — The U.S. National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning to caution wildfires for the weekend until Monday morning in the San Francisco Bay Area, Northern California.

The red flag warning, the first of the year for the region, covers North Bay mountains and East Bay hills as well as interior valleys.

California just concluded its driest April since 1985, according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Agency, and the fifth driest since records have been kept, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday.

With Mother’s Day weekend events, the warm weather and more people getting out, the weather service decided to issue the red flag warning, the report said.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) would make sure to have adequate staff in places where fire danger is the highest, said its spokeswoman Christine McMorrow, urging the public to be cautious, particularly with activities of risk sparking wildfires. Enditem