Red Wings end skid at Blackhawks’ expense

Jonathan Bernier made 32 saves, and the host Detroit Red Wings snapped a six-game losing streak by cooling off the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Friday.

Bernier has been in goal for 14 of the team’s 16 victories. Tyler Bertuzzi and Robby Fabbri were the goal-scorers for Detroit, which had lost 10 of its past 11 games (1-9-1).

Patrick Kane scored the lone goal for Chicago, which saw its four-game winning streak come to a halt. Corey Crawford made 23 saves for the Blackhawks, who came up empty on three power-play opportunities.

Detroit was the more physical team, recording 30 hits to the Blackhawks’ nine. Faceoffs were even, with each side winning 23.

The first period ended scoreless.

Bernier robbed Alex DeBrincat in the early going on a two-on-one situation, making a sliding save with his right skate. DeBrincat had two goals against Edmonton on Thursday.

The Red Wings led 2-1 after the second period.

Bertuzzi scored his first goal in 14 games just 20 seconds into the period. He ripped a shot from the slot after Dylan Larkin flipped a pass from the boards over a defender’s stick. Trevor Daley picked up the secondary assist.

With Connor Murphy in the penalty box for tripping Alex Biega, the Red Wings scored a power-play goal midway through the period. Gustav Lindstrom recorded his first NHL point by passing the puck to Fabbri, who blasted a shot that deflected off a defenseman and beat Crawford on the glove side.

Kane notched his 31st goal with 1:05 remaining in the middle period to halve the deficit. He scored in front after Brandon Saad slid a pass across the goal crease. Jonathan Toews also picked up an assist.

Chicago double-shifted some of its top goal-scorers in the final period in an effort to get the tying goal but came up empty.

The Blackhawks won the first meeting this season between the Original Six members, 4-2 on Jan. 5 after trailing 2-0 in the second period.

