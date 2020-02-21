Reds shuffle reserves for Sunwolves clash

Brad Thorn has named an unchanged starting side for Queensland Reds’ first home Super Rugby game of the season on Saturday but shuffled his bench as they eye a win against the Sunwolves.

Junior Wallabies captain Fraser McReight (thumb), Samoan halfback Scott Malolua (shoulder) and fiery forward Harry Hoopert (neck) have all been included among the reserves for the winless Reds.

Utility backs Isaac Lucas and Bryce Hegarty remain on the bench, with James O’Connor named at No.10 for the third-straight game and Jock Campbell retained at fullback.