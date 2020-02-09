Reef managed ‘reasonably well’: Entsch

The special envoy for the Great Barrier Reef claims Australia’s efforts to protect the natural wonder are being managed ‘reasonably well’.

Federal government MP Warren Entsch said while global climate change continued to pose the biggest threat to the ecosystem’s long-term health, localised threats were under control.

“While many criticise the work of government, we must remember our investments combined with the work of our agencies and partners are making a substantial difference on the ground,” he said in his most recent report.