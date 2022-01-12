Regardless of the outcome of Prince Andrew’s civil trial, the damage to his reputation is irreversible.

Regardless of the outcome of his civil trial, the damage to Prince Andrew’s reputation is irreversible.

All of this is extremely embarrassing for the Queen at the start of her Platinum Jubilee year, which should be a year of celebrations.

The Duke of York is going to be in a lot of pain.

After a tense week of waiting for a judge in New York to decide his fate, he now faces a full-fledged civil trial in the midst of a media frenzy.

He has consistently denied all of Virginia Giuffre’s sex allegations and had hoped that his exorbitantly paid lawyers would be able to stop her lawsuit from moving forward.

They claimed that she couldn’t take action against Prince Andrew because of a settlement she reached with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Lewis Kaplan, on the other hand, was not convinced that the case should be dismissed.

The case will proceed, and the Prince’s options now are to try to reach an out-of-court settlement or to defend himself in front of a jury.

Regardless of the outcome, and whether or not a jury finds Prince Andrew guilty of the charges leveled against him by Giuffre, the damage to his reputation is incalculable and irreversible.

It’s been over a decade since rumors about his shady relationship with Epstein first surfaced.

And he has a long history with Epstein’s former lover, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is now a convicted sex offender.

At the very least, it appears that the Prince has made some extremely dubious decisions regarding his social circle.

But the bigger question is how much damage this is doing to the monarchy as a whole.

The Queen had little choice but to fire Andrew after his disastrous Newsnight interview, in which he showed no remorse for Epstein’s victims.

Since then, he hasn’t done any royal work.

Now it appears that this may not be enough to placate the public.

Within the military, there are calls for him to lose his regimental titles.

There have even been suggestions that he give up his Dukeship.

It must also be extremely awkward for a 95-year-old mother to have to inquire about the sex life of her favored son.

