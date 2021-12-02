Regardless of vaccination status, France will require a negative Covid test from visitors from outside the EU.

Regardless of vaccination status, France will require a negative Covid test from all non-EU visitors.

The new rules were announced in response to the highly mutated Omicron variant, which will raise the cost of vacations to the popular destination.

All travelers from outside the EU, regardless of vaccination status, will be subjected to mandatory Covid testing.

On Wednesday, December 1st, French government spokesperson Gabriel Attal announced the tightening of restrictions, which will apply to visitors from the United Kingdom.

Travelers from the United Kingdom who are fully vaccinated may enter France with only a “sworn declaration,” according to current rules.

If traveling with a fully vaccinated adult, unvaccinated children aged 12 and up may enter with a negative PCR or antigen test.

The exact date that the new testing rules will take effect, as well as whether antigen and PCR tests will be accepted, have yet to be announced.

The new border restrictions follow France’s recent tightening of domestic Covid rules, which will also affect holidaymakers.

From January 15, the country announced plans to tighten restrictions on entering public spaces and gaining access to public services.

The country’s booster mandate will be extended to all adults, and PCR and antigen tests will only grant access to the national “passe sanitaire,” or health pass, for 24 hours.

From that date forward, anyone aged 18 to 64 who has been fully vaccinated for more than seven months will need to show proof of a booster jab in order to use the domestic health pass.

The change comes after an earlier announcement that those aged 65 and up who have been fully vaccinated for more than six months and five weeks will be required to show proof of a booster beginning a month earlier, on December 15, 2015.

From January 15, the rules for obtaining a health pass through PCR or antigen testing will be tightened.

Those who have not been vaccinated or who cannot show proof of a recent infection will be required to test every 24 hours, rather than the current 48 hours.

