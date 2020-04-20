Region deplores six new Covid-19 deaths

Illustration of protective masks / Coronavirus – RAPHAEL BLOCH / SIPA

Even the epidemic is slowing down on French territory, it is still active. Public health France has identified 76 new confirmed cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 3,973 confirmed cases in the region since

the start of the epidemic (these figures do not include all Covid-19 untested individuals identified by city medicine).

825 people are currently hospitalized (+ 13 compared to the previous day) including 196 people in intensive care or intensive care (+ 3 compared to the previous day). We deplore six more deaths than the day before (247 deaths in total among those hospitalized).

A total of 1,061 people have been discharged from the hospital since the start of the epidemic (+14 compared to the previous day).

32% of the EPHAD declared one or more possible or confirmed cases

In terms of accommodation establishments for dependent elderly people, 289 (+ 5 establishments compared to the previous day) out of the 898 in Nouvelle-Aquitaine (i.e. 32.2%) declared one or more possible or confirmed cases of Covid -19 among residents or staff.

Of these possible or confirmed cases, 83 died in institutions and 47 died in hospital.