Regional connectivity is emphasized at an Afghan economic conference.

Interim Foreign Minister Muttaqi calls on the United States to unfreeze Afghan foreign reserves and remove obstacles to aid delivery.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Interim Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan said on Wednesday that focusing on geo-economics and turning Afghanistan into a regional hub will help the war-torn country’s financial problems.

He said this at the interim government’s first Economic Conference, which was chaired by acting Prime Minister Mullah Hasan Akhund and held in Kabul.

According to a statement released by Muttaqi’s office, Afghans should “stand on their own two feet.”

He also urged the United States to “unfreeze Afghanistan’s assets and remove all barriers to relief organizations.”

“Economy plays a distinct and key role in our new foreign policy,” he said, confirming the challenges the nascent government is facing after two decades of war.

We believe in a foreign policy that is neutral, balanced, and focused on the economy.”

He described a regional push toward geo-economics as having “the potential of isolating conflict and bringing governments closer on the basis of mutual interests.”

He went on to say that this approach will “transform Afghanistan into a hub of regional economic connectivity.”

Foreign investment is welcome.

“With security taking hold in Afghanistan and the advent of a responsible and corruption-free government, an opportunity has presented itself for us to play a pivotal role in regional economic connectivity,” Muttaqi said, inviting foreign investors to invest in Afghanistan.

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan have been connected to South Asia through Afghanistan, he said, thanks to the Taliban-led government’s efforts.

“Another trilateral transit agreement between Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Pakistan is in the works, and everyone will see it materialize very soon,” he said.

He also mentioned that talks are taking place to link Russia, Kazakhstan, and eventually all of Central Asia with South Asia.

Following his appointment as foreign minister in the Taliban-led government, Muttaqi said he held meetings with international leaders to rebuild the country’s image “following a two-decade propaganda war against us.”

Muttaqi stated that his ministry is working on a policy to “delink economic and humanitarian aid from politics.”

He claimed that the US-backed two-decade regime had resulted in “endemic corruption, neglect of basic infrastructure, and imposed wars,” resulting in a humanitarian disaster for our people.

“I demand that the United States of America unfreeze the assets of Afghanistan’s Central Bank and remove all barriers to money transfers to Afghanistan for relief organizations and Afghans,” he said.