Regulator Assesses ITV Host’s Claim “Mainstream Media” is Ignoring 5G Conspiracy

The existence of Eamonn Holmes was called into question more than usual yesterday, as the host launched a bizarre defence of the stupid person’s right to spread 5G/coronavirus conspiracy theories. On national TV.

Holmes got a bit angry when discussing 5G mast burning and coronavirus conspiracies on ITV’s This Morning yesterday, with his disastrous attempt at seeing both sides of the issue – even when one side is the dumbest argument on record – instantly going viral and earning him the contempt of many scientists and charities via social media.

His point was that “they don’t know it’s not true” and that mainstream media, of which ITV’s This Morning may well consider itself a part even though it’s rubbish now, should not instantly condemn the 5G conspiracies simply because they sound and are stupid. Here he is, getting significantly Your Dad about it all:

Eamonn Holmes talking about the 5G conspiracy theory. I just can’t. pic.twitter.com/vdwlQe0M1L

— Richard (@gamray) April 13, 2020

Holmes’ responses thus far have been a reply on Twitter where he said he “didn’t spread” the theory and that he has “the right to listen and question,” and he has just sort-of-apologised on This Morning today, saying “There is no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories.”

TV regulator Ofcom says it’s received more than 400 complaints about Holmes’ prior idiotic fence-sitting position, though, and is “assessing this programme in full as a priority.” The good news for Holmes is that extremely stable genius David Icke is on his side. [BBC]