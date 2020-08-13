Reigning champion Bianca Andreescu out of US Open

ANKARA

Defending Grand Slam champion Bianca Andreescu pulled out of the US Open on Thursday because she said the coronavirus compromised her form.

”I have taken this step in order to focus on my match fitness and ensure that I return ready to play at my highest level. The US Open victory last year has been the high point of my career thus far and I will miss not being there,” she said.

”However, I realize that the unforeseen challenges, including the COVID pandemic, have compromised my ability to prepare and compete to the degree necessary to play at my highest level. I want to express my appreciation to the USTA and the WTA for all of their efforts in making the event happen. I look forward to joining my competitors back on court soon.”

The Canadian won the 2019 US Open by defeating Serena Williams in the women’s singles final.

The 2020 U.S. Open will take place without fans Aug. 31 to Sept. 13.