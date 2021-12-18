Relations with Qatar will deepen in the coming years, according to Turkish President Erdogan.

Relations with Qatar will deepen in the coming years, according to Turkey’s president.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Turkey’s president said on Tuesday during a visit to Qatar that relations between the two countries will deepen further in the coming years.

Erdogan said that the peace and well-being of the entire Gulf region are very important to both Turkey and Qatar while speaking at the Qatar-Turkey Joint Force Command in Doha.

“In these lands, we never want to see tension, conflict, or hostility,” he stated.

“We wish for this beautiful region, which has tremendous potential both in terms of underground resources and in terms of commercial potential, to rise to the fore with fellowship and solidarity, and to become stronger in every way.”

He went on to say that Turkey is working to improve relations with all Gulf countries based on mutual interests and mutual respect.

Erdogan stated that Qatar has a special place in the hearts of the Turkish people because of its support following the failed coup attempt in 2016.

“Qatar has always stood by us in the face of speculative attacks against the Turkish economy and has shown its trust in our country,” Erdogan said.

“We also support our Qatari brothers who contribute to Turkey’s investment, employment, production, and export-oriented growth,” he added.

Erdogan asserted that the two countries’ relations will deepen in all areas in the years ahead, with the support of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Erdogan and Al Thani signed 15 new agreements on Tuesday, including trade, investment, development, culture, youth, sports, diplomacy, health, religious affairs, and the media.

The two leaders will also attend the Turkey-Qatar Supreme Strategic Committee’s 7th meeting.

Erdogan was greeted by Al Thani at the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office, with an official ceremony, and the two met one-on-one.

On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Doha, Qatar, for a two-day working visit at the invitation of Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Tamim Al Thani.