Relationship expert busts the biggest myths about romance on Valentine’s Day

A relationship expert has debunked popular myths about romance as couples prepare to celebrate their love on Valentine’s Day.

Perth dating coach Louanne Ward clarified common misconceptions about the holiday, quashing the beliefs that men are naturally less romantic than women and red roses are the best choice of flowers for a significant other.

Her research reveals men prefer sex to gifts, while women value thought and sentiment over extravagance when it comes to presents – so long as it’s not in the form of fluffy handcuffs, alcohol or tacky lingerie.

Dinner – either home cooked or at a restaurant – flowers, chocolates, small gestures, words of appreciation and an evening of lovemaking are the universally preferred Valentine’s gifts for both sexes, Ms Ward told Daily Mail Australia.

According to leading anthropologist Dr Helen Fisher, men are more likely to fall in love at first sight because their brains and hormonal systems give them more visual romantic tendencies than women.

A study published in the Australian Journal of Personality and Psychology also found men are more inclined to say ‘I love you’ first, and to experience a greater rush of serotonin – the happiness hormone – when the words are reciprocated.

Data from statistics analysis site Finder revealed couples are less likely to celebrate Valentine’s Day the older they get.

Almost half of Generation Y will splash cash on their loved one, while an overwhelming eighty percent of ‘boomers’ skip the occasion altogether.

Couples who have been ‘on the rocks’ over the past few months are highly likely to call it quits before Valentine’s Day, Ms Ward reveals.

A survey of 2,000 adults from Illicit Encounters, an adulterous UK dating site, identified February 12 – two days before Valentine’s Day – as the world’s most popular day to break up.

A resounding 90 percent of men surveyed by Illicit Encounters said sex was their number one wish for Valentine’s Day.

‘I think it’s safe to say this would apply to just about every special occasion!’ Ms Ward said.

Teddy bears, underwear and ties are the least favoured Valentine’s gifts among men.

Women love their partner to remember the little things, meaning expense takes a backseat to thoughtfulness when it comes to Valentine’s Day.

‘Something personal that is exclusive to her will mean more,’ Ms Ward advised.

Fluffy handcuffs, alcohol and tacky lingerie are women’s least desired Valentine’s gifts.

While red roses are a classic, they’re not every woman’s first choice.

‘When it comes to giving a woman flowers going with the safe choice isn’t always the best choice,’ Ms Ward said.

‘Showing you’ve put in the effort and you’ve given her something unique will stand out more than following the pack.’

A significant number of Australian women prefer tulips, lilies and peonies to roses.

