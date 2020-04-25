Relationship takes 10 months in jail to father of 10 children convicted of offenses

The TRP ruling, dated April 22, upheld the appeal filed by the accused, absolving him from two crimes of child pornography.

However, the appellate judges decided to maintain their conviction for the crimes of domestic violence and offense to physical integrity, with a single sentence of four and a half years in prison.

The facts given as proven refer that the defendant enticed on two different occasions a child under 16, with whom he dated, to photograph himself naked and to send him these photographs that he kept in his possession.

However, the judges of the Relationship understood that the “asking and encouraging” the sending of these photographs, in a dating context, “does not integrate the concept of enticing the minor in question for that purpose”.

“If a teenager of that age is assigned, for criminal purposes, the ability to assess her actions and determine herself according to that assessment and she is given the right to contract marriage, it must be admitted that sending nude photos to the boyfriend, even if requested and encouraged by him, falls within the scope of the autonomy of will that is already recognized at that age “, reads in the judgment.

The defendant’s lawyer, João Saraiva, was satisfied with the decision, pointing out that the sending of photos in the naked torso “corresponds to a common social practice among adolescents”, although he recognizes that, in the specific case, “the difference in ages shocks a little”.

“Considering that from the age of 16 the freedom to have sexual relations with whomever he wishes is total, the criminalization of this particular conduct was not justified”, said the causidico.

In October 2019, the defendant was sentenced by the Aveiro Court to a single sentence of five years and four months in prison for two crimes of domestic violence, committed against two ex-partners, a crime of offense to physical integrity and two crimes of child pornography.

The defendant, who will have to pay a global indemnity of three thousand euros to the two ex-partners, is also prohibited from contacting any of them by any means, for the period of two years and nine months.

With the acquittal of the crimes of pornography of minors, the TRP concluded that there is no longer any basis for applying to the defendant the accessory penalties of exercising any profession that involves regular contact with minors and assuming the trust of minors for a period of ten years, which also he had been convicted at first instance.

The defendant was also accused of raping the teenager and kidnapping the two ex-partners, but was acquitted of these crimes for lack of evidence. The court also did not prove the assaults on a 20-month-old son.

The man, who has 10 children of several women, has more than 20 convictions for driving without a license, holding a prohibited weapon, insult, aggravated threat and resistance and coercion.