Relative of former RB Pittman in coma due to coronavirus

Former NFL running back Michael Pittman said Thursday on his Instagram account that a family member is in a coma after contracting the coronavirus.

“A member of my family has contracted the coronavirus,” Pittman wrote. “Went into the hospital this past Thursday with a cough and now is in a coma, in critical condition in the hospital.

“Please anybody if you have the time, please say a prayer for my family because they are definitely needed at this time.”

Pittman, now 44, played 11 NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals (1998-2001), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-07) and Denver Broncos (2008). He rushed for 5,627 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 425 passes for 3,512 yards and eight scores in 151 games.

Pittman attended Mira Mesa High in the San Diego area and starred at Fresno State before entering the NFL in 1998. He was a fourth-round pick by the Cardinals.

Pittman is the father of Michael Pittman Jr., who is expected to be a high NFL draft choice this year. The younger Pittman caught 101 passes for 1,275 yards and 11 touchdowns for Southern California in 2019.

Another son, Mycah, plays for Oregon and caught 18 passes for 227 yards and two scores as a freshman in 2019.

