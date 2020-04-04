Relatives of patients admitted with the coronavirus will receive information by SMS and with calls

The Minister of Health, Verónica Casado, has detailed this Saturday that, within the humanization protocols developed by this department to address the coronavirus crisis, the relatives of people admitted to hospitals and who cannot be accompanied will be informed on the day of your hospitalization by SMS message, collect Efe.

At the press conference to analyze the evolution of the pandemic, Casado added that they will continue with the same SMS procedure to inform family members of the patient’s favorable evolution, whereas if a worsening occurs, health professionals will make a call , instead of the message.

In this sense, the counselor has also informed of the donation of digital tablets by the Orange company so that they can be used in hospitals to facilitate direct contact between patients and their families, and added that these devices will begin to be distributed next Monday. .