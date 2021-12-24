Relaxation of immigration rules is welcomed by the care industry in order to fill staffing gaps.

The health-care industry applauds the relaxation of immigration rules as a means of filling staff shortages.

As they grapple with worsening staff shortages, sector leaders have welcomed the relaxation of immigration rules for care home and domiciliary care workers.

Employers in the industry will be officially recognized as having labor shortages, and overseas workers will be eligible for a 12-month Health and Care Visa.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) has announced its “biggest boost for social care,” which could result in the recruitment of thousands of additional staff starting early next year.

Tens of thousands of care workers are facing layoffs as a result of the government’s mandatory Covid-19 vaccine policy, exacerbating employer staffing shortages.

Another issue is staff absences caused by the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, which forces workers to stay at home and isolate themselves.

Professor Martin Green, the CEO of Care England, stated that the organization “has long advocated for the inclusion of care workers on the Shortage Occupation List and is therefore very pleased that the Government has heeded our call.”

“There is a critical workforce shortage in adult social care right now, so this can’t come soon enough.”

“The Homecare Association very much welcomes today’s news that the Government has decided to act on the Migration Advisory Committee’s recommendation that care worker jobs be made immediately eligible for the Health and Care Visa and placed on the Shortage Occupation List,” said Dr Jane Townson, CEO of the Homecare Association.

The committee recommended urgent action earlier this month to address the “severe and increasing difficulties” the sector is having with recruitment and retention.

The Shortage Occupation List is intended to assist migrants in obtaining work visas in areas where there are labor shortages.

“We have long advocated for a change in migration policy to make it easier to recruit care workers from other countries to help maintain and grow workforce capacity,” said Dr. Townson.

The Homecare Association, on the other hand, suggested that the government go even further by subsidizing the costs of international recruitment, which can be as high as £7,000 per worker.

“We continue to call on the government to adequately fund social care so that homecare workers are paid fairly for the skilled roles they perform,” Dr. Townson added.

