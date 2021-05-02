Relentless Dortmund crush Kiel for place in German Cup final

BERLIN, May 1 (Xinhua) — Borussia Dortmund progressed into the German Cup final for the 10th time in the club’s history after paving the way with five first-half goals over second division outfit Holstein Kiel in the semifinals on Saturday.

The BVB left no doubt from the start about who was going to book the last ticket for the final as Giovanni Reyna paced inside the box to finish off Jadon Sancho’s good build-up work with 16 minutes into the clash.

To make things worse for the lower league side, Dortmund gained momentum and doubled its advantage seven minutes later when Holstein Kiel wasn’t able to prevent Reyna from sealing its brace.

Kiel was rocked hard and unable to put up resistance whereas the four-time German Cup champions continued on the front foot after team captain Marco Reus got his name on the scoreboards courtesy of Emre Can’s cross into the box in the 26th minute.

Although the hosts had sealed the deal ahead of schedule, they kept it bowling as Thorgan Hazard intercepted a return pass to make it four at the half-hour mark.

Relentless Dortmund wasn’t done with the scoring and rounded off a nightmare first half for Holstein Kiel with a deflected goal from youngster Jude Bellingham in the 42nd minute.

After the restart, Dortmund retracted with the five-goal lead but Kiel wasn’t able to pose any kind of threat in front of the host’s target. Only Ahmet Arslan, who headed into the arms of Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz, was able to produce a half-chance for the visitors at the hour mark.

Edin Terzic’s men suffered a setback in the 74th though as substitute Mateu Morey sustained a heavy knee injury ten minutes after his fielding and had to be carried off the pitch.

With the result, Dortmund will face Leipzig in the German Cup final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on May 13.

“We are of course very delighted with the outcome of the match, but Mateus Moray’s injury dampens our mood,” said Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic.

“We did not defend very well. We were not aggressive and played a very weak first half overall. We made it too easy for Dortmund. The result of the game speaks for itself,” said Holstein Kiel head coach Ole Werner. Enditem