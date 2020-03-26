Relief for Kenyan athletes as Japan, IOC postpone Tokyo Olympics

NAIROBI, March 25 (Xinhua) — Kenyan athletes can sigh with relief after the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan were postponed to 2021 to allow the world to focus solely on fighting the global coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Tergat, former five times world cross country champion, said the decision was welcomed, which will ease the athletes anxiety and pressure to train under limited conditions for the Games.

Tergat said the athletes have been under pressure and facing hard choices: to focus on training or protect their health.

“Certainly it’s the best decision. We welcome the postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games,” Tergat said on Wednesday in Nairobi. The Tokyo Olympics was due to start from July 24 to Aug. 9.

However, with more than 17,000 people dying across the globe and many more infected by the COVID-19 disease, which is caused by the coronavirus, it was felt prudent to push back the Games to 2021.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the International Olympics Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach made the decision to postpone the Games on Tuesday.

“This is good for our athletes as they now have time to settle psychologically and prepare well,” said Tergat, also the president of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K).

Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge said the world should work as one team now, more than ever.

“All in all a very wise decision to postpone the Olympics until 2021. I look forward to come back to Japan to defend my Olympic title next year and look forward to witness a wonderful event. I wish everybody good health in these challenging times,” said Kipchoge.

Last week, Kipchoge had to forgo his preparation after London marathon, due on April 26 was also postponed.

Olympic javelin silver medalist Julius Yego said though the months of training have gone down the drain, he is happy with the postponement.

“It’s been all fun and smiles and happiness preparing for this year’s Tokyo Olympic Games but then the unexpected came, Covid -19, terrible and scaring respiratory disease. However, it’s all upon us to compete against,” Yego added.

Olympics 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon said she will remain disciplined and focused despite the postponement.

“Of course, it is very hard for us as athletes but we have to understand the situation at the moment because at the end of the day our health comes first,” she said.