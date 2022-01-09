Relief masks discovered in an ancient theater in Turkiye’s south

Relief masks discovered at an ancient theater in Turkiye’s south

According to the head of excavations in the ancient city, masks represent comedy and tragedy plays performed in Castabala.

OSMANIYE (Turkey) is a town in the Turkish province of OSMANIYE.

Ten relief masks depicting comedy and tragedy plays performed in the ancient city of Castabala, which dates back to 500 BC, have been discovered by Turkish archeologists.

Castabala, located 12 kilometers (7.45 miles) from the city center of Osmaniye province, has a colonnaded street, theater, bath structure, churches, and historical castle that have all survived to the present day.

“These masks represent the drama and comedy plays that were performed in the theater,” said Faris Demir, an academician from Osmaniye Korkut Ata University who is in charge of the excavations in the ancient city.

Demir said that the Pan Goat stands out among the masks depicted, noting that funny expressions are depicted in masks for comedy plays and frightening facial expressions are depicted in masks for tragedy plays.

Castabala, he claimed, is Cilicia’s most important and sole sacred city (modern-day southern Turkey).

While the ancient city’s theater was largely unearthed during excavations last year, the masks discovered were determined to depict the theater plays staged at the time, with sullen masks for drama and smiling masks for comedy.

“We began excavations in the theater area in 2020, which is the city’s most important structure.

We’ve revealed a large portion of the theater in just two years,” Demir explained.

“Many architectural pieces belonging to the theater were moved to the stone sorting area for restoration and conservation purposes,” Demir said, noting that the orchestra, stage building, and parados — entrance roads on both sides of the orchestra — that provide the entrance to the theater have been exposed to a great extent in the theater area.

“The inscribed statue ground dedicated to the Roman Emperor Hadrian by the people’s assembly is one of the important remains we discovered,” he continued.