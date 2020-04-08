Relive the Hype of Avengers: Endgame’s Opening Night Reactions With This Thrilling Video

Right now, going to the cinema isn’t just an absolute impossibility, in many places, the thought of being in a tightly-packed room full of people, no matter how excited, is enough to fill you with a sense of dread. Just a year ago when the world was sitting down to watch Avengers: Endgame, that wasn’t the case, and now you can relive that suddenly alien sensation.

The way time works in the covid-19 pandemic is weird enough as it is, but when you throw out the fact that Avengers: Endgame only came out last year – and not, say, three lifetimes ago, which is how it feels – it only feels weirder to look back on these cleverly edited videos shared on Twitter by Scott Gustin.

Splicing off-cam audience reaction sound from an Endgame opening night screening with the crisp footage from Endgame’s home release, the two videos – depicting the moment Steve Rogers reveals his worthiness and lifts Mjlonir into battle, and then the “Avengers Assemble” scene – are a marvelous trip. Not just to relive the excitement of these moments that took a decade of build up to be so very worth it, but the sheer, electrifying joy of hearing so many people, united by a shared passion, just collectively lose their entire shit. Give it a watch.

And of course the theater reaction to PORTALS was bonkers. pic.twitter.com/tllxg9aqMG

– Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) April 7, 2020

There’s no shit left in the world, you guys. They lost it.

Even Marvel’s Kevin Feige lost a bit of it, taking to Twitter for the first time since November 2018 to share Gustin’s thread of clips with a heartfelt message:

A nice reminder of what we were all doing together almost exactly 1 year ago. A nice reminder of what we will all be doing together someday again. #AvengersEndgame https://t.co/l8Tm8Kj2DC

– Kevin Feige (@Kevfeige) April 7, 2020

Feige is right: There’s something magical about being part of an audience like this. Hopefully, it’s not too far off that we’ll be able to experience a bit of collective magic like this again…but as long as it’s far off enough that it still doesn’t feel like playing with fire to take a gamble on being part of that magic.