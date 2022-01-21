Remainers have been given a revenge flamethrower to torch Brexit following the revelations of Boris Johnson’s No10 parties.

Will the Remainers ever give up?

Boris Johnson is to blame for his own Partygate debacle, and the public is understandably outraged.

But there’s no doubt where a lot of the vitriol directed at the PM comes from.

The Remain camp, which is still well-organized, sees a golden opportunity to reach a compromise or reverse Brexit.

Michael Heseltine and Andrew Adonis, two of the most tragic sufferers of Brexit Derangement Syndrome, let the truth slip.

Hezza acknowledges that toppling Boris would provide a golden opportunity to reconsider Brexit, most likely through a second referendum.

“If Boris goes, Brexit goes,” says Adonis simply.

Neither party appears to think it’s a problem to legislate for a new vote, persuade the electorate that we should apply to REJOIN the EU on harsher terms, and voluntarily tear the country apart by annulling the 2016 result.

That isn’t our point, though.

It’s that, whatever the source of the Partygate revelations — and we don’t minimize their hypocrisy or gravity — they’ve given Remainer politicians and their media allies a flamethrower with which to torch Boris and possibly his party.

Some people simply seek vengeance.

Others believe the PM is the only thing keeping Brexit alive.

Nobody believes their good fortune.

The timing is impeccable.

Keir Starmer, the architect of the second referendum, is now leading Labour.

What could Prime Minister Starmer do for them if they can oust Boris and then the Tories?

Brexit, he claims, is a non-starter.

Is this the end of the world?

Labour acknowledges that it wants to improve our relationship with the EU.

That can only mean giving up our complete independence.

Boris, indeed, has made his own shambles.

But don’t think for a second that Labour’s choreographed rage, which has been amplified to a deafening roar by Remainer media and left-wing Twitter, is solely motivated by a few glasses of wine in Downing Street.

BORIS is absolutely correct in ordering civil servants to return to their offices once the curbs are lifted.

Staying at home was never an option for many ordinary workers.

Millions of others did as well, but they have since returned.

Why should Whitehall be the last to catch up?

Civil servants should serve as role models.

Even in the Business Department, half of the employees have yet to show up.

Yes, some people can perform the essential functions of their jobs from their homes.

However, face-to-face collaboration produces the best results.

This is better for the UK, as well as those whose livelihoods are dependent on commuters.

Let’s get started.

He wasn’t the most muscular of rock stars.

Meat Loaf, on the other hand, was a massive star in every way: a great, fun-loving, charismatic figure with a magnificent voice that sold 100 million albums.

Meat, may you rest in peace.

A piece of bread…

