Remand inmates account for 40% of all suicides in prison, so ‘delay and uncertainty are killing people.’

‘Delay and uncertainty are killing people,’ according to remand inmates, who account for 40% of prison suicides.

Only 16% of the total prison population is on remand, and the majority are awaiting trial.

Experts believe that long court delays caused by the Covid-19 disruption are partly to blame for an increase in defendants on remand in custody taking their own lives.

Although remand inmates make up about 16% of the total prison population, recent statistics show that they account for just over 40% of self-inflicted deaths.

According to data obtained from the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) via a Freedom of Information request, the remand population accounted for 41.9 percent (34 out of 81) of self-inflicted deaths between September 30, 2020, and September 30, 2021.

People on remand accounted for 23.6 percent (17 of 71) of self-inflicted deaths last year, up from 23.6 percent (17 of 71) the previous year.

“It’s the delay and the uncertainty that’s killing people,” said Stephen Davies of Tuckers Solicitors in London, a criminal defense firm.

According to MOJ offender management statistics from January to March 2021, the number of prisoners on remand reached its highest level in 11 years.

A six-month Custody Time Limit (CTL) is in place to prevent defendants from spending too much time in custody before their trial, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, CTLs were extended to eight months from September 28, 2020 to June 28, 2021.

Mr Davies compared the situation to a “bubble” of cases nearing the end of their custody time limits, which is “about to burst.”

He suggested that mental health issues are on the rise because “people are on remand and they are waiting years and years for their trial,” based on his personal experience with clients.

“You have to compound the delay on remand with the delay pre-charge,” he explained.

“It’s not surprising to me that self-harm, or in the worst-case scenario, suicide, is on the rise as a result of their prolonged uncertainty about their trials.”

And, according to my understanding, they’ve been locked up in cells for 23 and a half hours every day.

“This appears to have been alleviated a little with the reintroduction of social visits, which has proven to be extremely beneficial to defendants.”

